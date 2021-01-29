Enjoy new songs & videos from Clean Bandit & iann dior; Marshmello & Vance Joy

Nikii Kane

Two new collaborations are out today for your New Music Friday listening and viewing pleasure.

Last year, Clean Bandit put out the song “Tick Tock” featuring 24KGoldn. Now, they’ve got a new single with 24K’s “Mood” partner, iann dior. The uplifting single, “Higher,” comes with a video in which iann plays a kid who gets stranded on a deserted island after losing his beloved dad in a boating accident.

After spending years on the island, iann takes a raft out to sea and is rescued by a party boat carrying the members of Clean Bandit and some scantily clad women. Not digging the vibe, iann dives off the boat and heads back to his island.

Meanwhile, “Riptide” singer Vance Joy, who’s been quiet since 2018, has teamed with Marshmello and super-producer Benny Blanco for “You,” an electronica-tinged folk song. The best part of the song is the adorable Claymation-style video, which shows Mello, Benny and Vance having a nice barbecue. Suddenly, Mello and Vance are kidnapped by a monster and dragged off to his lair. When Benny attempts to rescue them, he surprises the monster by hugging him instead of attacking him.

Touched, the monster immediately frees Mello and Vance and the four become best buddies, drinking, playing pool, watching a movie, soaking in a hot tub and — it’s implied — smoking weed together. There are hugs and tears all around as the musical trio bids farewell to the monster.

