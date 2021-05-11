Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin announce new and rescheduled dates for first co-headlining tour

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin will finally be hitting the road this fall for their first ever co-headlining North America arena tour, which was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two Latin pop stars kick off the 26-date trek — featuring both new and rescheduled dates — on September 25 in Las Vegas at MGM Grand Garden Arena. They’ll stop in major cities such as Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Miami, before wrapping November 20 in Anaheim, CA, at Honda Center.

The tour will also feature Latin music newcomer Sebastián Yatra as a special guest on select dates.

“To say we are going on tour has lifted all of our spirits after the profoundly difficult year the world has gone through and still is,” Ricky says in a statement. “Myself and my entire crew are very excited to bring our best live show safely all over the U.S. and Canada, and let the music bring the healing power and happiness that we all need.”

“I’m also ecstatic to be sharing the stage with my friends Enrique Iglesias and Sebastián Yatra, it’s going to be a blast,” he adds. “Can’t wait! See you all very soon. Get ready to party!”

Tickets for the new dates go on sale beginning Friday, May 14 at 10 a.m. local time at Ticketmaster.com. Tickets are on sale now for the rescheduled dates; all previously purchased tickets will be valid for the corresponding rescheduled dates.

