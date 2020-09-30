expand "I Hope" you'll watch Gabby Barrett's Amazon Music mini-doc, 'Breakthrough'

Later this week, Amazon Music will present Breakthrough: Gabby Barrett, a mini-documentary about the singer’s journey to the top of the charts.

The doc finds Gabby reflecting on milestone moments — from singing in gospel choir when she was nine, to her experience on American Idol, to scoring crossover success with “I Hope,” to preparing for the release of her debut album, Goldmine.

“It can be very difficult when you have a dream that’s very large and you’re starting out feeling like itty bitty,” Gabby says in the trailer.

The special was filmed earlier this year during quarantine while Gabby was visiting husband Cade Foehner‘s family in East Texas. Cade also joins his wife for interviews featured in the doc. The two are expecting their first child later this year.

Breakthrough: Gabby Barrett premieres on Amazon Music on October 5.

By Cillea Hougton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.