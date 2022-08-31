‘Faith in the Future’: Louis Tomlinson’s second solo album coming in November

BMG

Louis Tomlinson will drop his sophomore album on November 11.

The former One Direction member announced the news on his socials, revealing that the album will be titled Faith in the Future. It’s available for pre-order now.

“After living with this album for a while I can’t wait for you all to hear it,” Louis wrote, adding that he was “so excited” to share the news. “Thank you for allowing me to make the music I want to make,” he concluded.

Louis also revealed the album’s 14 tracks, which include song titles like “Angels Fly,” “Face the Music” and “She Is Beauty We Are World Class.”

Louis’ debut solo album, Walls, came out in 2020 and reached the top 10 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

As for his One Direction bandmates, Harry Styles‘ most recent solo album, Harry’s House, came out this year, while Niall Horan’s most recent album, Heartbreak Weather, dropped in 2020. Liam Payne‘s only solo release to date, LP1, arrived in 2019. Zayn Malik‘s latest, Nobody Is Listening, came out in January of last year.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.