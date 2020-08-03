Fans demand a Bruno Mars/Rihanna collab after he hits her up on Twitter

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS

Bruno Mars has been laying low for a while on social media, mostly posting about the social justice movement and the 10th anniversary of his hit “Just the Way You Are.” But now he’s given fans a hint that he’s working hard on new music.

Back in April, Bruno told a fan on Twitter that he’s been “writing every day.” But on Monday, he wrote, “Sometimes I get so frustrated writing music I look in the mirror and say to myself ‘I should’ve been a model.'”

He followed that with a tweet to Rihanna, writing, “Yo @rihanna I’d like to submit some of my headshots for your Fenty Skin Campaign. I just took some new ones that I’m really proud of.”

Rihanna has just launched Fenty Skin, a new line of affordable skincare products.

Bruno’s joking tweet led to fans begging the two to work together.

“We need collab,” responded a fan, posting a picture of Rihanna and Bruno together. Another wrote, “ok ok now i want a song with Rihanna.” Yet another chimed in, “Can ya’ll also collaborate. Thanks!”

Addressing both artists, one fan complained, “Both of you haven’t released an album since 2016. Do something about it.”

Meanwhile, other fans begged Bruno to post the so-called pictures, some asked Rihanna to legitimately give Bruno a chance as a model due to his great skin, and still another fan claimed Bruno was low-key announcing that he’d just done a photoshoot for the cover of a new album.

Bruno’s last album was 2016’s 24K Magic, which won Album of the Year at the 2018 Grammy Awards.

