Fans liken buying Taylor Swift presale tickets to ‘The Hunger Games’

If you’re hoping to nab tickets to see Taylor Swift in concert, you might be out of luck. The presale opened Tuesday and fans are likening the purchasing process to that of The Hunger Games.

Fans have flocked to social media to complain about Ticketmaster’s site crashing during the Verified Fan presale for Taylor’s Eras Tour. Considering this is Taylor’s first North American trek in half a decade, it’s understandable fans are frenzied.

Taylor has already bumped up the number of stadium dates and will now perform a total of 52 shows. While the added dates will allow more fans to sing along with Taylor, it apparently did little to make a dent in demand.

Fan @abiwilk_ tweeted shortly after ticket sales went live, “The Taylor Swift ticket presale is proof that the hunger games could actually happen in real life.”

Another fan, @jawknee1989, tweeted out, “Taylor Swift wrote songs for the hunger games and got inspired to make her own in the Ticketmaster queue.” Fans even jokingly wished each other “Happy Hunger Games” before the presale launched.

Taylor wrote two songs for the first Hunger Games movie soundtrack, “Safe & Sound” and “Eyes Open.”

Ticketmaster later issued a statement on Twitter, writing, “There has been historically unprecedented demand with millions showing up to buy tickets for the TaylorSwiftTix Presale…If you are currently in a queue, please hang tight — queues are moving an we are working to get fans through as quickly as possible.”

Ticketmaster pushed back West Coast ticket sales from 10 a.m. PT to 3 p.m. PT to handle the high traffic. In addition, the fan response postponed the Capital One presale to Wednesday at 2 p.m. local venue time.

The Ticketmaster statement concluded, “Thank you for your patience as we continue managing this huge demand.”

