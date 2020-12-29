Fans think Billie Eilish lost 100K followers for this reason

ABC

Did Billie Eilish lose 100,000 followers on Instagram because she posted a photo of boobs? That’s what some eagle-eyed fans seem to think.

As part of the “post a photo of” trend on Instagram Stories, the singer shared an image of her lock screen, which happened to be of two topless women. And in response to a fan request to post a photo of a drawing she’s most proud of, she shared a sketch she did of women’s bodies, writing, “these probably lol I love boobs.”

Not long after the posts, one fan noticed Billie’s follower count dropped about 100K, from 73 million to 72.9 million.

“BYE NOT HER LOSING 100K CUZ OF BOOBS,” the fan wrote.

Billie reposted the follower count comparison on her Instagram Stories and for her part didn’t seem too bothered. “LMFAOOO y’all babies smh,” she wrote.

By Andrea Tuccillo

