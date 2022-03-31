Fans think Rihanna’s new bling hints when her baby is due

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty by Rihanna

Is Rihanna‘s baby due in May? Some fans think so after noticing an interesting birth stone included in the “Umbrella” singer’s new bling.

People reports that A$AP Rocky purchased a sentimental but pricey charm bracelet for his girlfriend ahead of her 34th birthday. The bauble is adorned with 10 special charms that relate directly to their relationship, revealed luxury jewelry designer Annoushka Ducas.

“He was so sweet and he was very specific that the charms had to be in the order that he had arranged them,” said Ducas. “He wanted to know how each one worked, because all my charms move and open and do what you might expect and he was bowled over by that — I just think it’s the most romantic gift.”

The 18-karat gold bracelet is valued at $51,991. Among the 10 diamond-encrusted charms is an evil eye to ward of bad energy, a tulip to symbolize new life, an Alice in Wonderland-inspired mushroom, a love letter, and — what fans found the most telling — a “love locket” with an emerald in the middle.

Emerald is the birth stone for May, leading fans to believe that may be the month Rihanna is due. The Grammy winner previously told ELLE she’s in her third trimester. We’ve got two months to wait to see whether the fan speculation is correct.

Rihanna announced her pregnancy in January.

