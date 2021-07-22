Fans think Selena Gomez is shading Justin Bieber in her latest TikTok

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen VAX LIVE

Did Selena Gomez shade ex Justin Bieber in her latest TikTok video? That’s what fans believe after the “Lose You to Love Me” singer shared a video of her discussing red flags in a relationship.

Selena, who turns 29 today, shared a video of herself wearing an oversized cranberry-colored sweater while drinking Coca Cola out of a straw. However, it’s the words she mouths along to that has fans buzzing: She lip-syncs to TikToker Owen Unruh‘s judgemental message, “So, you’re telling me that you can read his astrological birth chart, but you can’t read the red flags?”

Selena pauses to take a knowing sip of her drink before mouthing, “Sis.”

The video has gone viral, amassing over three million likes since it was uploaded.

While Selena mogul hasn’t mentioned who, if anyone, the video may be directed at, some fans believe it’s a jab at former boyfriend Bieber, with commenters joking about Justin’s astrological sign — which is Pisces.

However, other fans note that Selena may just be having some fun on TikTok while sharing some solid dating advice with her 31 million followers.

