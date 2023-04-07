Fans upset Demi Lovato is absent from Disney Channel anniversary montage

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

This month marks the 40th anniversary of the Disney Channel, and a few days ago it posted a compilation of classic “Wand IDs”: interstitial clips featuring some of the channel’s now-iconic stars announcing, “You’re watching the Disney Channel.” But some fans are peeved that one famous Disney kid has been left out of the video: Demi Lovato.

In the compilation, you’ll see a much-younger Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus and the Jonas Brothers, plus Olivia Rodrigo, Jenna Ortega, Zendaya, Ashley Tisdale and more. But Demi, who starred in the channel’s Camp Rock movies and her own series Sonny with a Chance, is absent.

Many fans replied by posting one of Demi’s “Wand IDs,” clips of her on Disney shows and more. “Put some respect on her name,” one tweeted.

Another angry fan wrote, “Demi did the most for your network; 3 movies, 2 albums, 2 seasons of Sonny With A Chance, & 1 season of As The Bell Rings, and recorded songs for Frozen, A Wrinkle In Time, & Princess Protection Program; and this is how you repay her by disregarding her completely? The audacity.”

Some fans are accusing the Disney Channel of wanting to erase Demi because they’ve spoken negatively about their time there. Demi is also directing a Hulu documentary about child stars and plans to share their personal experiences.

However, there are other Disney stars who don’t appear in that compilation — including Hilary Duff, America Ferrera, Sabrina Carpenter and Sofia Carson — so maybe they’re saving Demi for a future one.

