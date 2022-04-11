“Fatherhood is something I have always looked forward to”: Britney’s fiancé Sam Asghari weighs in

J. Merritt/Getty Images for GLAAD

After Britney Spears posted a message on Instagram that seemed to indicate that she’s expecting a baby, her fiancé Sam Asghari took to his Instagram feed to post a message that may or may not confirm the speculation.

“Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect,” Sam wrote next to an image of two lions with a cub — it’s worth noting that his pet name for Britney is “lioness.”

He continued, “Fatherhood is something i have always looked forward to and i don’t take lightly. It is the most important job i will ever do.”

Interestingly, Sam wrote “marriage and kids.” Britney has referred to Asghari several times as “my husband,” but it’s not clear if the two have actually tied the knot.

As previously reported, Britney posted earlier in the day, “So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby.” But since she also referred several times to being “food pregnant” — as in, eating too much — it wasn’t exactly clear if she was serious.

At least one of Britney’s friends took her post seriously: Paris Hilton commented, “Congratulations sis!! I’m so excited for you!! Love you!!!”

If Britney and Sam are indeed expecting, this will be Britney’s third child: She and her ex-husband Kevin Federline share sons Sean and Jayden who are 16 and 15, respectively.

