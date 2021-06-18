Father’s Day: Meghan Trainor says becoming a father inspired hubby Daryl Sabara lose his “dad bod”

Gabriel Olsen/WireImage

In February, Meghan Trainor became a first-time mom when she and her husband, Daryl Sabara, welcomed their son, Riley. Last month, Meghan celebrated her first Mother’s Day, so this weekend, it’s Daryl’s turn to celebrate his first Father’s Day. Meghan explains that becoming a dad has changed Daryl — and not just emotionally.

“He’s so funny. He thinks that he gained, like, a ‘dad bod’ during the pregnancy with me,” Meghan tells ABC Audio of the Spy Kids actor. “So he was on a mission. As soon as I was able to work out, after the C-section recovery, he’s…been my partner in crime. And so, we work out.”

She adds, “I’ll work out while he watches the baby and then he’ll work out and I’ll watch the baby. So we’ve been really teaming up and he, for the first time in his life, he has, like, a six pack! And he’s very healthy and really proud. And we’re thriving!”

So what will Meghan be doing on Sunday to reward her hubby for all his hard work? She’s not sure.

“He made my Mother’s Day so special. He booked me a massage and rubbed my feet and treated me like a princess!” says Meghan. “So I really gotta do something nice for him!”

Meghan posted an adorable video on Instagram a few days ago in which baby Riley appeared to say “Daddy” for the first time.

