Favorite tour: Toosii hitting the road in July

Courtesy Live Nation

Toosii, whose hit “Favorite Song” is climbing the chart, will kick off a U.S. headlining tour on July 26 in San Francisco.

The Naujour Tour, which comes in support of Toosii’s debut album, NAUJOUR, is currently scheduled to wrap up August 27 at New York City’s Palladium Times Square. Both the album and the tour take their titles from Toosii’s birth name, Nau’Jour Lazier Grainger.

A ticket presale starts May 11 at 10 a.m. local time; the general onsale date is Friday, May 12, at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.com.

“Favorite Song,” which Billboard has named a contender for 2023’s Song of the Summer, has already racked up 112 million streams globally and been featured in more than 3 million TikTok creations.

Toosii made his TV debut three weeks ago, performing “Favorite Song” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.