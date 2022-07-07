Feel the “Thunder”: Imagine Dragons becomes first band with four Diamond-certified singles

KIDinaKORNER/Interscope Records

Imagine Dragons is bringing the “Thunder” to the RIAA record books.

The band’s 2017 hit has gone Diamond in recognition of 10 million units certified. “Thunder” joins “Radioactive,” “Believer” and “Demons” as the fourth ID single to achieve that feat, making Imagine Dragons the first band with four Diamond-certified singles.

“Thunder” is included on Imagine Dragons’ 2017 album, Evolve. Its video has over 1 billion views on YouTube.

Imagine Dragons has already been having a big week with the release of the new album Mercury — Acts 1 & 2 last Friday. The double record combines last September’s Mercury — Act 1 with 18 more new songs, including the single “Bones.”

Following their current run through Europe, Imagine Dragons will return to the U.S. for a headlining tour beginning in August.

