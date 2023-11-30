Fifth Harmony’s Ally Brooke and Dinah Jane reunite for Christmas song, out December 1

Social Color Club / Noah Taher

Ally Brooke recently said she was trying to reunite Fifth Harmony. Well, she’s successfully reunited two-fifths of the bestselling girl group.

Ally and Dinah Jane — with whom she reconnected earlier this year at a party — have recorded their take on the holiday standard “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.” It’ll be out on December 1, along with a video that’s arriving at 9 a.m. ET.

“I’m, like, so beyond pumped for the fans,” Ally says on Instagram. “I’m just as excited as they are,” replies Dinah. The two also discuss how the fans deserve a little “reunion nostalgia.”

“I’m just so glad, beyond glad, that we were able to collaborate and we’re bringing the fans and the world a gift of our music — and of each other,” Ally says.

In 2018, Fifth Harmony, which at that point included Ally, Dinah Jane, Normani and Lauren Jauregui, went on an indefinite hiatus. Camila Cabello left the group in 2016.

