Final post-Grammy numbers show Tracy Chapman, SZA, Miley were big winners

Now that the numbers have been crunched, Billboard has compiled a list of all the songs that were performed or won at the Grammy Awards, and the impact that had on streams of those songs.

Tracy Chapman‘s “Fast Car,” which she performed as a duet with Luke Combs on the show, got a 153% boost in streams, while her entire catalog increased by 217%. Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus‘ “Flowers,” which was performed on the show and also won, has returned to the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time since August 2023.

Here’s a look at how some other songs played on the telecast performed:

SZA, “Snooze” (16.6 million streams, up 29%)

Billie Eilish, “What Was I Made For?” (9.4 million streams, up 16%)

Olivia Rodrigo, “vampire” (9.4 million streams, up 14%)

SZA, “Kill Bill” (8.6 million streams, up 15%)

Dua Lipa, “Houdini” (7 million streams, up 8%)

Billy Joel, “Turn the Lights Back On” (4.5 million streams, up 340%)

Creedence Clearwater Revival, “Proud Mary,” performed by Fantasia during the Tina Turner in memoriam segment (1.7 million streams, up 5%)

In addition, legendary singer Joni Mitchell saw streams of her classic “Both Sides Now,” which she sang on the telecast, increase by 213%.

On the album side of things, SZA’s albums SOS and Ctrl both moved up the charts, with the former rising from #6 to #3. Ten of Taylor Swift‘s albums experienced sales gains, including her Album of the Year winner, Midnights, which saw its sales increase by 35%.

Meanwhile, sales of Miley’s album Endless Summer Vacation increased by 101%, and Chapman’s self-titled first album experienced a 658% sales increase and has reentered the chart for the first time since 1989.

