“Finally telling my story”: Lizzo announces date for all-new HBO Max documentary Love, Lizzo

Lizzo has a lot to share about her life and, come next month, fans will be reintroduced to the powerhouse singer in an all-new documentary.

“Finally telling my story, My Way,” she said on Instagram as she announced the special, Love, Lizzo, arrives November 24 on HBO Max. The documentary will cover her rise to fame and the hurdles she overcame along the way.

News first broke of Lizzo’s documentary back in May, but its title and release date were not revealed.

“Growing up I never dreamed I’d get to experience all of the things I’ve accomplished in my life, and I’m just getting started. I’m so excited I get to share and relive my journey with my fans and HBO Max,” she said at the time.

“From Cuz I Love You to my dramatic world tour, losing and gaining love, and creating my new album Special, y’all get to see the amount of time, patience, blood, sweat and tears that went into this process,” she continued. “It takes ten years to become an ‘overnight success,’ and hopefully I can inspire other young creatives to keep going.”

