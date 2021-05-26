Find out what Lady Gaga is doing in the ‘Friends’ reunion special

Courtesy of HBO Max

(SPOILER ALERT) Smelly Cat’s out of the bag! Lady Gaga will be performing “Smelly Cat” with Lisa Kudrow on the Friends reunion special, debuting on HBO Max Thursday.

The show’s director Ben Winston confirmed the news to Variety.

“I said to Lisa, ‘Would you be prepared to sing it?’ And she was like, ‘Yeah, that would be fun,’” Winston said of the classic Phoebe song.

“We went through a few names, and we both agreed that Gaga, if we could get her, would be the ultimate one because she associates with and feels close to Phoebe in so many ways, as Gaga says on the show,” he adds. “That was a really beautiful moment. And Lady Gaga jumped at the chance to do it.”

He says the two barely rehearsed the special moment. “We sat there with the two guitars with Lisa and her and worked it out there and then,” Winston said.

Friends: The Reunion, hosted by James Corden, will also include appearances by Justin Bieber and BTS.

