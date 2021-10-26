First Shawn Mendes, now Camila Cabello is releasing a single with Tainy

Epic Records

Shawn Mendes collaborated with Latin hitmaker Tainy on his recent single, “Summer of Love,” and now his girlfriend Camila Cabello is also working with the Puerto Rican songwriter and producer.

Camila has announced a new single, “Oh Na Na,” dropping on Friday, a collaboration with Tainy and Puerto Rican rapper and singer Myke Towers.

Presumably the song is from Camila’s forthcoming album, Familia, which has already spun off the single “Don’t Go Yet.” Camila performed another new song from the album, “La Buena Vida,” on her NPR Tiny Desk Concert earlier this month.

The chorus of Camila’s hit “Havana” features her singing “Ooh na na,” so perhaps this song is a callback to that one. We’ll find out on Friday.

