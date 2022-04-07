Five years later, Harry Styles’ “Sign of the Times” gets new life, thanks to ‘Bridgerton’

Liam Daniel/Netflix Â© 2022

Five years ago today — April 7, 2017 –– Harry Styles went solo, releasing “Sign of the Times.” Now, the song is getting a revival on TikTok, thanks to Bridgerton.

A string arrangement of “Sign of the Times” is used in the hit Netflix series to soundtrack the wedding of Anthony Bridgerton and Edwina Sharma, and fans are here for it. Many have created TikToks using a snippet of the song — performed and arranged by Steve Horner and produced by Angry Mob Music — in which they dream of using the song on their own wedding day.

One fan wrote in her TikTok caption, “Hey Bridgerton how am I supposed to convince my future husband to walk down the aisle to this?” Another wrote, “When you wanted to walk down the aisle to a Harry Styles’ song but Bridgerton did it first in 1813.”

Yet another fan wrote, “I may not be engaged yet but, I am certain that I will walk down the aisle to this rendition of Sign of The Times from Bridgerton.”

The fan-favorite string cover came about when Angry Mob Music decided to create an entire album of songs for Bridgerton’s music supervisor, Justin Kamp, to listen to, in hopes he’d select one for use in season two. One of them was “Sign of the Times.” After tapping Horner to arrange and compose it the string version, they presented it to Kamp who loved it, and the rest is history.

When “Sign of the Times” was released, it introduced Harry’s ’70s rock-influenced musical direction. It hit number four in the U.S. and number one in Harry’s native U.K. Harry’s self-titled debut album arrived in May, debuting at #1 in both the U.S. and the U.K.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.