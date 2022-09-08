Fly with Me: Delta Airlines passengers can play Jonas Brothers concert during flight

Courtesy Delta Air Lines and MSG Entertainment

Now you really can fly with the Jonas Brothers! The singers have teamed up with Delta Airlines for a unique concert viewing experience.

Starting in October, passengers flying on Delta will be able to tune into the JoBros’ concert at Madison Square Garden, which took place this summer, and relive the hype from Delta Studios.

“The concert features the Jonas Brothers performing their biggest hits to an intimate audience of tri-state area SkyMiles members,” an official press release proclaims, adding passengers can enjoy a concert “in a never-before-experienced way.”

The trio performed their greatest hits during the show, including “Sucker” and “S.O.S.,” while Nick and Joe Jonas performed a medley of songs with their bands.

The June concert was “open to select SkyMiles members who were able to redeem miles for tickets,” the release continues. The show benefited the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The 45-minute experience was produced in tandem with MSG. This marks the first time Delta will air an exclusive concert film — and the press release hints that more collaborations with MSG are on the way.

If you want to catch this exclusive performance, you better hurry. Delta will stop airing Jet Set with The Jonas Brothers in January.

