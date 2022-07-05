‘Forbes’ billionaire list: Rihanna named youngest self-made woman

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Rihanna has been named the youngest self-made woman billionaire in the U.S.

With a net worth of $1.4 billion, the nine-time Grammy Award winner, 34, lands at #21 on the Forbes list of America’s self-made women, making her the youngest billionaire among the list’s 24 billionaires.

While Rihanna’s music contributes to her wealth, the singer’s astronomical financial status is mostly due to her fast-growing beauty, cosmetic and lingerie lines: Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin and Savage X Fenty.

According to Forbes, the cosmetics company, which she co-owns with French luxury retailer LVMH, generated more than $550 million in revenue in 2020. The lingerie line, in which Rih owns a 30% stake, raised money at a $1 billion valuation in February 2021.

Forbes initially reported Rihanna’s official billionaire status in August 2021, when her worth was $1.7 billion, making her the wealthiest female musician in the world and second richest female entertainer next to Oprah Winfrey.

In a conversation with The New York Times Magazine about money in 2019, Rihanna said, “My money is not for me; it’s always the thought that I can help someone else or, in the future, for if I have kids. The world can really make you believe that the wrong things are priority, and it makes you really miss the core of life, what it means to be alive.”

Speaking of kids, Rihanna announced she was pregnant with her first child with her boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky, in January and welcomed their son in May.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.