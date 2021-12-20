Former co-star Jake Paul says he always knew there was “something special” about Olivia Rodrigo

Disney Channel/Tony Rivetti

While some people may have been surprised by Olivia Rodrigo‘s astronomical breakout success this year, You Tube star Jake Paul isn’t one of them.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the YouTuber, who co-starred with Olivia on the Disney Channel series Bizaardvark, says he always knew stardom was in her future.

“I would be in my dressing room and she would be in hers, and I would just hear her singing from down the hall, playing the piano, and she was just always super-talented, super-nice,” he recalls. “She was an amazing actor, everyone on that set and that show was super-talented.”

Jake adds, “But Olivia just had something special, and I’m good at spotting talent… I just know a star when I see [one]. And I told her, I was like, ‘Yo, I’m gonna brag about knowing you one day.'”

And in hopes for a moment that will “come full circle,” Paul, who’s now focusing on boxing, hopes that Olivia will “walk me out to one of my fights one day.”

Olivia and Jake starred in Bizaardvark between 2016 to 2019.

