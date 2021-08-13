Friday the 13th (Adele Parody) | Young Jeffrey’s Song of the Week

It’s the unluckiest day of the year… be careful out there! Instead of Adele’s “Rolling in the Deep” it’s Young Jeffrey’s “Friday the 13th”

Full Lyrics:

There’s a Worry’, Buildin’ in My Mind

My Paranoia’s Higher, SINCE-We-‘ave Been confined

All Day, Strange things, keep happenin’ to Me…

CloggeD up my TOILET BOWL, when alI I did was Pee?

Black Cat Crossed-me, Now THAT’s not very Good

Might TURN to Carpentry, get KNOCKin-on-ALL-the-Wood

I Hear Honking, OUT-SIDE in the Yard…

.. SINK!-HOLE just opened up, right Underneath my CAR…

I must be CURSED cuz, it can’t GET Worse, Just

Found-OUT this morning… they CLOSED the CinnaBBON

My Phone Screen Cracked Up, My Karma’s Jacked Up…

But then I see it,

That DATE up-on the WAAAAALLLLL!!!!

(Wish I never heard about, Friday the 13th)

It’s Friday the 13th!!!!

(Mirrors are gonna fall, Friday the 13th)

A pigeon pooped UPON!!! my Head!!!

(Better say God Bless You, If I’m gonna Sneeze)

Then-I bent over, Tore my JEANS…

(Locked out in the Hall, I forgot my keys)

Dumb Me, STEPPED on a Crack on the side walk

And- RIGHT THEN! My Ice Cream Fell and LANDED on my Croc…

New umbrella, I-Opened it In-side,

Stepped out A lightning bolt turned me to INSTA-FRIED…

(Wish I never heard about, Friday the 13th)

… I read the O-MENS, and Bad MIS-Fortunes..,

(Mirrors are gonna fall, Bad Luck Follows Me)

I bowled with BUMPERS-an, still Got ALL GutterBalls

(Better say God Bless You, If I’m gonna Sneeze)

This Strange BLACK Magic, turned MY Life Tragic,

(Locked out in the Hall, I forgot my keys)

Got Cyber-Bullied…

(Wish I never heard about, Friday the 13th)

On Facebook by my MOM!!!…

(Mirrors are gonna fall, Bad Luck Follows Me)

On Friday the 13th!!!

(Better say God Bless You, If I’m Gonna Sneeze)

Her comment got LIKED BYYY My Daaaad

(Saw a Lady Bug, it Flew Away from Me)

Then he Pinned it, to his FEED…

The worst day of ‘em ALLL!

Friday the 13THHHHH!!

The day i Lost my BEEEEEEST-est FREEEINDDD,

Had a Pet-Rock… but put him to Sleep

Desperate-ly Need, my LUCK to Start A-new, (woah)

Picked UP! a Penny, and it’s, NOT cuz i’m a Jew (woah)

Guilty Pleasures, Cold Frappacino… (woah)

STAR-bucks! receipt came back, Three SIXES In A Roo-ow!!! Noooo

(Wish I never heard about, Friday the 13th)

.. And when they served it Up,

(Mirrors are gonna fall, Bad Luck Follows Me)

The name’s wrong on my Cup, (woah o woah)

(Better say God Bless You, If I’m gonna Sneeze)

No, uh-No, uh-NO, uh-No!

(Dream Catcher on the Wall, Fell on Top of me)

(Wish I never heard about, Friday the 13th)

Pulled out my Lucky CHARMMS!!!!!

(Mirrors are gonna fall, Bad Luck Follows Me)

…RUB my Rabbit’s FEEEET!

(Better say God Bless You, If I’m gonna Sneeze)

I Got so many IN-a my HAAAAND,

(Dream Catcher on the Wall, Fell on Top of me)

That Bugs Bunny..Scared-a MEEEE

(Wish I never heard about, Friday the 13th)

I’m NOT Changin’ a BUULLLBBB!

(Mirrors are gonna fall, Bad Luck Follows Me)

Just Stayin’ Ladder FREEEEE-E!

(Better say God Bless You, If I’m gonna Sneeze)

Got Horse-shoes stuffed in-SIDE my Pnnts…

And I hate it..

I Can’t fake it

It’s Friday the Thirteeenthh.