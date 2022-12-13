From ARMY to actual army: BTS’ Jin buzzes hair, starts military service

Photo of a screen in a Seoul train station showing report on Jin entering military service; Kim Jae-Hwan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

It’s official: Jin is in the army now.

The oldest member of BTS began his military service Tuesday in one of South Korea’s northernmost military bases, The Korea Herald reports. In preparation, Jin posted a photo of himself with a buzz cut on the social media platform Weverse, writing, “It looks cuter than I thought.”

Jin will go through five weeks of basic training at the base along with 200 other new soldiers, and then he’ll be placed in a military unit, the Herald reports.

Jin, 30, is heading to the military after delaying his service two years beyond the maximum age limit. This was possible due to a change of law designed to buy time for pop artists to carry on with their careers. It is mandatory for all South Korean able-bodied men between the ages 18 to 28 to serve in the military for at least a year and a half.

Meanwhile, The Herald reports that according to military sources, group member Suga, 29, will fulfill his military duty by serving as a social service agent, an alternative form of service for those who are unable to serve as soldiers. This is apparently due to a shoulder injury Suga suffered in 2012.

In that role, Suga could work at any number of institutions, from schools and subway stations to government buildings and nursing homes. The term of service is 21 months, three months longer than army duty.

