Fun, fun, fun, fun: Rebecca Black returns with 10th anniversary "Friday" remix and video

Exactly ten years ago today, a song called “Friday” was released, which quickly turned 13-year-old aspiring singer Rebecca Black into a star and an object of ridicule. But Rebecca, now 23, is taking back the song and celebrating the anniversary of the song that made her famous with a new remix and video.

The remix speeds up Rebecca’s voice to a cartoon squeak and also features 3OH!3, Big Freedia and singer Dorian Electra. All of them also appear in the ultra-stylized, candy-colored video, in which Rebecca appears in a sexy black leather outfit, rocking chains, fishnets, a super-long blue and black braid and deadly sharp fingernails.

“I’d had the idea to do this remix of ‘Friday’ for years leading up to now but honestly it was also mildly insane for me to think anyone else would want to be a part of it,” says Rebecca in a statement. “As I started talking about it with other artists and producers I couldn’t believe how stoked people were about it.”

Following the release of “Friday,” Rebecca had to deal with bullying and depression. But the singer, who came out as gay last year, now she tells USA Today, “The way that I feel about that song has really changed. I’ve done a lot of work to heal from the more painful parts of what that experience was for me.”

She adds, “I get so many comments, and it’s so surprising to me how many people have such a genuine, nostalgic love for it.”

According to Rebecca, she hopes the video for the song, which has been certified Gold, will prove that “you can turn out O.K.”

By Andrea Dresdale

