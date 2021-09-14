G-Eazy was arrested and charged with assault last week

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

G-Eazy was arrested last week in New York City and charged with assault, ABC News has confirmed.

The rapper and his crew got into the fight with two men inside the Boom Boom Room at the Standard Hotel in New York’s trendy Meatpacking District nightclub early Friday morning. A 29-year-old man was hit with a bottle, while a 32-year-old man was punched on the street outside the club.

The two men later reported the assault to police, and G-Eazy was issued a desk appearance ticket yesterday for assault. He will appear in court next month. This didn’t affect the rapper’s weekend, though: He went on to appear at the MTV VMAs on Sunday night in Brooklyn.

In other G-Eazy news, the video for his collaboration with Carlos Santana and chart-topping songwriter Diane Warren, “She’s On Fire,” just dropped on Tuesday. The song appears on Diane’s debut album Diane Warren: The Cave Sessions and Santana’s upcoming album, Blessings & Miracles.

