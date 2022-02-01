GAYLE named MTV’s Global PUSH Artist for February

Courtesy MTV

She’s topped Billboard‘s Global charts, and now MTV has crowned GAYLE its Global PUSH Artist for February.

Gayle has filmed two performances for MTV, for her singles “abcdefu” and “ur just horny,” and also sat down for an exclusive interview, all of which you can watch now.

Speaking about “abcdefu,” GAYLE says the song was inspired by a relationship in which she “had a really unrealistic idea of what commitment was.” As she notes, “I thought that once I was committed to somebody, I was committed, no matter what they do, I’m still going to choose to be with them because I already made the commitment.”

She also explains that despite her youth — she’s 17 — she’s been working on her music for a long time, which is why she’ll be O.K. if her music career goes up in smoke.

“I’ve had a lot of time to…really try my best and give it my all,” she explains. “Even if none of this works out, I want to be able to look back and be like, ‘You know what? At least I tried.’ That is a really empowering thing. Who cares if anybody doesn’t like it, if anybody doesn’t accept it? You like it and what you want, matters.”

GAYLE also revealed the songs on her Push playlist:

Song that reminds you of your childhood: “Fireflies,” by Owl City

Song you listen to before a big night out: “Body,” by Megan Thee Stallion

Song you listen to loudly in the car: “Crash My Car,” by Coin

Go-to karaoke song: “Stone Cold,” by Demi Lovato

Favorite throwback track: “Come Together,” by The Beatles

