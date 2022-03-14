George Michael’s estate comes after Tory Lanez over alleged unauthorized use of “Careless Whisper”

Michael Putland/Getty Images

Last year, Madonna threatened singer/rapper Tory Lanez over what she called his “illegal” usage of her song “Into the Groove” in his track “Pluto’s Comet.” Now, Lanez is under fire for his alleged use of another ’80s classic by an iconic pop star.

Variety reports that the estate of the late George Michael is trying to get Lanez’s song “Enchanted Waterfall” taken down from digital streaming services for what it says is the unauthorized sampling of George’s 1985 smash “Careless Whisper.”

A statement obtained by Variety states that the “requested permission for this use had been declined in June 2021,” noting that the estate is taking “immediate action…to prevent further exploitation,” adding, “We will not tolerate any unauthorized use of any songs within the catalogues of George Michael and/or Andrew Ridgeley.” George and his Wham! bandmate Ridgeley co-wrote “Careless Whisper.”

Variety notes that the song was removed from Spotify earlier this year, but it’s still up on YouTube and Apple Music.

Lanez already has enough legal problems: He’s been accused of shooting rap superstar Megan Thee Stallion in the feet in 2020. The next hearing in his trial is scheduled for April 5.

