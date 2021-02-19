Get a peek at BTS' upcoming 'MTV Unplugged'

Big Hit Entertainment

K-pop sensations BTS are giving fans a sneak peek at their MTV Unplugged performance, which is set for next week.

The first teaser was posted Thursday, and it shows how the group has made the Unplugged episode their own. They plan to bring a cozy coffee-shop aesthetic to the renowned franchise by sitting on chairs and performing a medley of their hits as a small backing band provides instrumentals.

Of course, COVID-19 safety regulations will be in full effect. The boys, who will be unmasked, will be sitting far enough away from their backing band — with each instrumentalist masked up and spaced six feet apart.

The songs BTS will perform include a stripped-down version of their biggest hits, like “Dynamite,” as well as tracks from their new number-one album BE (Essential Edition).

MTV Unplugged Presents: BTS airs Tuesday, February 23, at 9 p.m. ET on MTV, but only in the U.S.

By Megan Stone

