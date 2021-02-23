Get a sneak preview of Maroon 5's new song & video, "Beautiful Mistakes"

Maroon 5 isn’t releasing their new single “Beautiful Mistakes” until next month, but they’ve posted a fifteen-second snippet on TikTok, along with glimpses of the song’s video.

While the song features chart-topping rapper Megan Thee Stallion, she’s not heard in the clip: We only hear Adam Levine singing, “Now we lie awake making beautiful mistakes/na na na/in my head/na na na/in my bed.”

In terms of the video, it seems to involve Adam and Megan driving together in an old-fashioned convertible with “I Love L.A.” license plates. Adam’s behind the wheel, and Megan’s standing up and dancing in a metallic bodysuit. There’s also an adorable French bulldog wandering around.

Maroon 5 has had a lot of success in the past teaming up with famous rappers, from “Girls Like You” with Cardi B, to “Payphone” with Wiz Khalifa, to “Don’t Wanna Know” with Kendrick Lamar.

“Beautiful Mistakes” is out March 3.

By Andrea Dresdale

