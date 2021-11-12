Get out the Kleenex and watch the lyric video for Taylor Swift’s “Ronan (Taylor’s Version)”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

One of the songs on Taylor Swift‘s new album Red (Taylor’s Version) is her re-recording of “Ronan,” a song she originally released as a charity single on iTunes in 2012. Now, she’s released a lyric video for the song featuring footage and photos of its real-life subject.

“Ronan” was written about a little boy by that name who died of cancer in 2011, just a few days before his fourth birthday. Taylor’s inspiration came from the blog his mother, Maya Thompson, wrote about Ronan and his battle with the disease, and Thompson is credited as a writer on the song. Taylor asked Thompson for permission to include “Ronan” on the re-recording of Red, and of course, she said yes.

The new lyric video for the song features a video of Ronan telling his mom “I love you,” and then features a series of photos of him and his family throughout his tragically brief life. It concludes with a link to the Ronan Thompson Foundation, which raises money for pediatric cancer.

Posting the video on Instagram, Thompson writes, “It is so painstakingly perfect. Thank you, @taylorswift, for your courageous heart, loyalty, and love. You truly are one of the most incredible human beings I’ve ever known, and there is no one I would rather have Ronan safe with than you.”

“You have given a voice to the voiceless by continuing to advocate for kids with cancer, bereaved parents, and anyone who is suffering,” she continued. “Thank you for taking my pain and turning it into poetry. You are magic, and I love you so much.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.