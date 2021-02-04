Gigi Hadid opens up about home birth experience with Zayn

Ethan James Green

Gigi Hadid is opening up about the experience of giving birth to baby daughter Khai last September, with Zayn there by her side.

In a new cover story with Vogue, the 25-year-old model says she and Zayn opted for an unmedicated home birth after watching the 2008 documentary The Business of Being Born, is well as considering the COVID-19 hospital restrictions.

Because she gave birth at home in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, Gigi was able to have mom Yolanda and sister Bella in the room with her.

“I had to dig deep,” she says of the 14-hour labor without an epidural. “I knew it was going to be the craziest pain in my life, but you have to surrender to it and be like, ‘This is what it is.’ I loved that.”

“I know my mom and Zayn and Bella were proud of me, but at certain points I saw each of them in terror,” she adds. “Afterward, Z and I looked at each other and were like, We can have some time before we do that again.”

Gigi says Zayn was the one who caught Khai when she came out.

“It didn’t even click that she was out,” Gigi says. “I was so exhausted, and I looked up and he’s holding her. It was so cute.”

She says she and Zayn are content raising Khai out of the public eye, on their family farm in Pennsylvania.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.