Glass Animals break ‘Billboard’ record for longest journey to top 10

Meredith Truax

It’s taken from the middle of — not June — but January until now for Glass Animals to finally score their first Billboard Hot 100 top 10 hit.

Yes, believe it or not, the British band’s single “Heat Waves” has finally reached number 10 on the Hot 100, 42 weeks after it first entered that chart back on January 16 of this year. That’s the longest any song has ever taken to get to the top 10 in the more than 60-year history of the chart.

The previous record was held by country superstar and American Idol winner Carrie Underwood, whose single “Before He Cheats” took 38 weeks to hit the top 10. Other acts who’ve seen their hits take 30 or more weeks to reach those heights include Imagine Dragons, Nickelback, Creed, and country-pop crossover stars Gabby Barrett, Lonestar and Faith Hill.

“Heat Waves” is from Glass Animals’ third album, Dreamland, which became their first top 10 album on the Billboard 200 upon its release in August of 2020. The band’s current single is “I Don’t Wanna Talk (I Just Wanna Dance.”

Glass Animals are up for Favorite Pop Duo or Group and Favorite Rock Artist at the American Music Awards, which will be handed out later this month on ABC.

