Glass Animals celebrate number one with bagels, hugs in their underwear

After a record 59-week climb, Glass Animals have finally topped the Billboard Hot 100 with their song “Heat Waves.” So how did they celebrate? Well, since they were on their tour bus when they got the news, their options were limited.

“We were all in the bus, and our bass player has the bunk above me. And he shouted, “F**KING NO. 1!!” And that’s what woke me up in the morning,” frontman Dave Bayley, who wrote and produced “Heat Waves,” tells Billboard.

“I jumped out of bed…and we were in our underpants, and we gave each other a hug. And we couldn’t believe it. That was how we celebrated,” he continues. “And then we woke up the whole bus, and everyone had a bit of a hug in our pajamas.”

Then, when the tour bus arrived in Portland, Oregon, Dave says, “I went to my favorite deli, [which] is here. So…I got a bagel, and it was awesome. It was the best bagel I ever had in my life.”

Dave says he’s also receiving tons of congratulations from all over. “I’m getting phone calls from people I haven’t spoken to in years,” he reveals. “And other artists, my favorite artists in the world, people I’ve, like, looked up to for decades, are sending messages in.”

When “Heat Waves” hit number one, it knocked out “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” the viral hit from Encanto, which had held the top spot for weeks. So, is Dave a fan?

“It’s a great movie! Lin-Manuel Miranda is brilliant, and I’m a big fan of the film, a big fan of the song,” Dave says. “The music in that movie in general is brilliant. But, uh, sorry Lin-Manuel Miranda.”

