Glass Animals raising money for UK music venues with peanut butter company

On Glass Animals‘ 2014 single, “Gooey,” frontman Dave Bayley sings, “You just wanna know those peanut butter vibes.” Seven years later, Bayley and company now have their own signature peanut butter jar.

That little bit of symmetry is thanks to the company Jackpot, which reached out to Glass Animals to create their own label for its signature reusable peanut butter jars. Proceeds will be donated to Music Venue Trust, which supports grassroots music venues in the U.K.

You can pre-order your own now via JackpotPeanutButter.com. The jars will be released June 9, just in time for you to enjoy during the late nights in the middle of June.

Meanwhile, you can also look forward to catching Glass Animals on tour in support of their new album Dreamland, which spawned the hit single “Heat Waves.” The U.S. leg kicks off this August.

