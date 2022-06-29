Glass Animals teases rerelease of ‘﻿Dreamland’﻿ album

Republic Records

Glass Animals is teasing a rerelease of the band’s 2020 album, Dreamland.

In a video recreating an old-school text message exchange between frontman Dave Bayley and his mother, Bayley explains that, since the album was originally released in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, he and his bandmates “didn’t get to do any of the real-life stuff [with] [people] that we wanted [to] do originally.”

No other info about the potential rerelease was revealed, other than Bayley’s mom replying that it “sounds like a lovely idea.”

Dreamland, of course, spawned the mega-hit “Heat Waves,” which gave Glass Animals their first #1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned them a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist.

Meanwhile, Glass Animals has announced a concert in Brooklyn, New York, taking place on August 8 in honor of Dreamland‘s two-year anniversary. The show, which will be held at the Brooklyn Mirage venue, is dubbed Dreamland.IRL, and is described as an “immersive” and “one-of-a-kind celebration event.”

Tickets go on sale this Thursday, June 30, at 10 a.m. ET.

