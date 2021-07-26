Go behind the scenes with Olivia Rodrigo at the White House

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Most people saw what happened in front of the camera when Olivia Rodrigo visited the White House earlier this month, but now fans can get a peek behind the scenes.

On Sunday, a BTS look at the “drivers license” singer’s visit to the Oval Office on July 14 to help support the vaccine initiative was posted to President Biden‘s official @potus account.

“Olivia Rodrigo and I agree on a lot of things, from Dr. Fauci’s status as an ‘absolute legend,’ to the need for young people to get vaccinated,” the caption reads. “Take a look behind the scenes at Olivia’s day here at the White House.”

The video shows the singer arriving to the White House and excitedly meeting President Biden and going on a tour through the famous building. Viewers are also treated to the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star’s briefing with press secretary Jen Psaki before the two faced reporters.

Fans also get a glimpse of Olivia gushing about Dr. Fauci: “I just got to meet Dr. Fauci, and I think he’s incredible and an absolute legend, so it was so cool to get to shake his hand and pick his brain,” she says.

It’s safe to say that the 18-year-old had a blast during her trip to the nation’s capital.

“I’m definitely going to be remembering this for my whole life,” says Olivia.

