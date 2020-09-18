“God ain’t done with me yet”: Blanco Brown shares photo of his life-saving helmet after head-on crash

ABC/Image Group LA

“The Git Up” star Blanco Brown is on the mend after a serious head-on motorcycle collision in early September left him hospitalized and fighting for his life. The singer underwent a 12-hour surgery to address the unspecified traumas he sustained.



Fortunately, Blanco is expected to make a full recovery. As he continues to heal, the singer touched base with his fans on social media for the first time since the crash. He posted a picture of the helmet that he was wearing, and also praised the rest of his Indian Motorcycle safety gear for “[showing] true to its quality.”

“Firstly, I have to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for sparing my life and keeping me whole!!!” Blanco wrote. “The fact that I’m here and still in my right mind is God’s proof — I feel so blessed!”

He went on to thank his fans, friends, family and everyone else who wished him well after the accident.



“I fought for my life,” the singer noted. “I fought to see all y’all’s faces and those smiles again, and I fought to share my purpose.”

In the picture he shared, Blanco’s arms are still in casts. However, he seemed to be in high spirits, and excited to return to normal life and music-making.



“God ain’t done with me yet, we’re just getting started!” he promised.

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.