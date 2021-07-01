GOP lawmakers invite Britney Spears to testify before Congress

Robert Mora/Getty Images

Britney Spears‘ shocking testimony last week in an L.A. court about her “abusive” conservatorship provoked a flurry of denials from her conservators, an outcry from fans and, now, a response from Congress.

On Wednesday, GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida and three other Republican lawmakers — Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Utah’s Burgess Owens and Andy Biggs of Arizona — wrote a letter to Britney inviting her to come testify before Congress on the topic of conservatorships.

“You have been mistreated by America’s legal system. We want to help,” the letter begins. “The United States Congress should hear your story and be inspired to bipartisan action. What happened to you should never happen to any other American. Congress can make things better and you can inform our policy decisions. If you will speak to Congress, we are ready to listen.”

The representatives go on to say that they’ve been following Britney’s conservatorship battle “with deep concern,” and note that they could “see the struggle and torment” Britney was “enduring,” as well as the “obvious financial, emotional and psychological abuse at the hands of [her] conservators.”

They go on to beg Britney to “take advantage of the empowerment that public congressional testimony can unlock,” suggesting that she can “give hope to millions” because her “story is so powerful” and her “achievements so great.”

“We hope you will choose to accept our invitation to express your interest in speaking to Congress and to America…We stand ready for your reply,” they add.

Matt Gaetz is currently the subject of a bipartisan investigation by the United States House Committee on Ethics for alleged sexual misconduct and other charges, and has denied any wrongdoing. Greene, who’s made headlines for promoting a number of conspiracy theories, recently apologized for equating COVID-19 restrictions to the persecution of Jews during the Holocaust.

