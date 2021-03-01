Gwen Stefani and ex Gavin Rossdale celebrate son's seventh birthday

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Exes Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale marked their youngest son’s seventh birthday in style over the weekend.

The former couple took to their social media to celebrate Apollo‘s big day.

Gwen shared a sweet selfie of herself cuddling her youngest child and captioned it, “happy b day bday boy!!!”

Meanwhile, the Bush frontman took to his Instagram stories to shout out his little one, sharing a series of adorable black-and-white photos of the two horsing around and hugging each other throughout the years.

Gavin ended by sharing a recent snap of the two, where he’s giving Apollo a quick peck on the cheek, and captioned it “Happy Birthday Apollo!” He also used an animated sticker to highlight the occasion.

Gwen and Rossdale also share sons Kingston, 14, and Zuma, 12.

The two divorced in 2016.

Gwen is set to wed fellow Voice judge Blake Shelton later this year. Shelton revealed in a prior interview that he “can’t imagine my life without [Gwen’s] kids now.”

By Megan Stone

