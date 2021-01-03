Gwen Stefani & Harry Styles treat fans to fun new videos for the New Year

Interscope Records

Gwen Stefani and Harry Styles are ringing in 2021 with fun new videos.

Gwen’s video is for her new single “Let Me Reintroduce Myself,” and she literally does that in the clip, which features her recreating all her iconic looks from throughout her career, including “Hollaback Girl” Gwen, pink hair-and-braces Gwen, blue-haired Gwen, Gwen from the “Just a Girl” and “Don’t Speak” videos, Gwen from her Las Vegas residency and more. Amazingly, she looks exactly the same, if not better.

Gwen also nods to her 2021 self by wearing her enormous diamond engagement ring and sporting two necklaces: One spells out “Stefani” and one spells out “Shelton,” her fiance Blake‘s last name.

As for Harry, we already knew from a leaked clip that his video for the song “Treat People with Kindness” would star Fleabag co-creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, but now we can see the clip in all its black-and-white glory. In it, Harry dances onstage in a 1920’s or 1930s’-era club, wearing a sparkly jacket and white wide-leg trousers, while Phoebe, in a white suit, makes a grand entrance down a staircase.

Eventually, Harry dances off the stage and onto Phoebe’s table, takes her hand and leads her onstage. They both take off their jackets, revealing identical vests and trousers, and they both launch into an intricate, joyful choreographed number which ends with Phoebe dipping Harry.

