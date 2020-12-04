Gwen Stefani plans to reintroduce herself on Monday

On her socials on Friday, Gwen announced that on Monday, she’ll be releasing a new single, which seems to be called “Let Me Reintroduce Myself.” The cover art shows Gwen in an outfit that’s similar to the one she wore in the No Doubt video for “Just a Girl,” standing next to Gwen in the present day, who’s wearing a sexy black bra, shredded jean shorts, fishnets, tall black boots and a series of straps all over herself.

If this is the first single from a new Gwen album, it’ll be her first non-holiday solo release from The Voice coach since 2016’s This Is What the Truth Feels Like.

LET ME REINTRODUCE MYSELF 💥 new single coming 12/7 pic.twitter.com/GC9H1t8L65 — Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) December 4, 2020

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.