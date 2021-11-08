Gwen Stefani wraps Las Vegas residency with Ariana Grande in audience, Blake onstage, flowers from Ava Max

Todd Stefani & Robb Dipple

It’s hard to believe that Gwen Stefani wouldn’t know that fellow The Voice coach Ariana Grande was in the audience for the final show of her Just a Girl Las Vegas residency this past weekend, but evidently, it was a surprise.

Gwen wrapped the 57-show residency on Saturday night, and on Sunday, she posted videos and pics to her Instagram Story, including footage Ariana shared of Gwen singing “Don’t Speak” onstage.

“Brilliant…congratulations on completing this incredible run, love you so much,” Ariana captioned the video.

Gwen also posted an additional clip from Ariana, showing Gwen and her husband, Blake Shelton, singing their duet “Happy Anywhere” onstage during the final show.

“That’s my grandpa @blakeshelton I’m so f***in proud, I love this song and you both,” Ariana captioned the video. Gwen wrote, “ummmm @arianagrande, u came to my show? Yay love u thank u.”

Gwen also posted a photo of flowers she received from none other than Ava Max, who wrote in the card, “Congratulations on an incredible final show. You are my idol (like #1) and I love you to pieces. Thank you for continuing to inspire me daily, and for the art you’ve put into the world.”

According to E!, fellow The Voice coach John Legend also attended Gwen’s final residency show, along with his wife, Chrissy Teigen.

On Instagram Sunday, Gwen wrote, “sometimes it’s just best to keep it simple and short so all i have to say is THANKYOU to everyone who made this an incredible chapter of my life.”

Gwen’s residency was supposed to wrap up in May of 2020, but the final performances were put on hold due to the pandemic.

