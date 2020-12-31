Gwen Stefani's new video coming January 1

The official video for her new song “Let Me Reintroduce Myself” debuts at 11 a.m. ET. From a teaser posted on Instagram, the video looks as though it’ll feature imagery from Gwen’s hits of the past.

In addition, she posted a photo teasing “something fun” a few days ago, and it was a close-up of her belt buckle, which reads “BANANAS” — which is, of course, a line from “Hollaback Girl.”

Gwen also posted a throwback picture of herself on New Year’s Eve 2020: She was all bundled up and just happened to be wearing a camouflage-patterned scarf wrapped around the lower part of her face, like a face mask.

“me last new years, who knew this would be the look for 2020. stay safe, rock a mask,” Gwen captioned the image, and added a video of herself in her outfit for tonight: A Hello Kitty mask and a silver 2021 crown.

💥💥💥 #LetMeReintroduceMyself music video… out tomorrow 8 AM PT. countdown to tune in here: https://t.co/mEym4B28Kl 😘 gx pic.twitter.com/rI6RcwFOE9

— Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) December 31, 2020

me last new years 😱 who knew this would be the look for 2020. stay safe, rock a mask. ❤️ gx https://t.co/wAG8qOElZO — Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) December 31, 2020

