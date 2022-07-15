Halfway through the year, ‘Encanto,’ Harry Styles and Glass Animals are tops

Walt Disney Records

In 2022, people just couldn’t stop talking about Bruno.

Luminate, the company that tracks music sales and streaming numbers and provides the data that powers the Billboard charts, has crunched the numbers to see which albums and songs are officially tops now that we’ve reached the halfway point in the year. The soundtrack for Disney’s animated film Encanto is the top-selling album overall, with 1.516 million units sold.

The rest of the top 10 best-selling albums of 2022 so far include Harry Styles‘ Harry’s House, The Weeknd‘s The Highlights, Drake‘s Certified Lover Boy and Olivia Rodrigo‘s SOUR. Harry’s album is tops when it comes to vinyl sales, having moved 279,000 copies so far this year.

When it comes to individual songs, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from Encanto is tops, having racked up just under 630 million streams on both audio and video. The rest of the top 10 songs include Glass Animals‘ “Heat Waves,” The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber‘s “Stay,” GAYLE‘s “abcdefu” and another song from Encanto, “Surface Pressure.”

The top radio songs of 2022 so far are “Heat Waves,” “Stay” and Adele‘s “Easy on Me,” followed by Justin Bieber‘s “Ghost.” The top 10 also includes Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” and “Shivers.”

In terms of musical genres, R&B and hip-hop account for just under 28% of all album and song streams and sales, followed by rock with 20% and pop with just under 13%.

Interestingly, Luminate reports that the frequency of people listening to catalog songs — songs that are more than 18 months old — has increased 19%, while streaming of current songs is declining. In fact, out of the top 1,000 songs from the first half of the year, Billboard reports that nearly 700 of them were more than 18 months old.

