Halsey celebrates 27th birthday by sharing photos of baby Ender

Rebecca Sapp/WireImage for The Recording Academy

Halsey celebrated their 27th birthday on Wednesday by showing off their favorite gift of all: their baby, Ender.

The singer posted two photos revealing the child’s face for the first time since giving birth back in July. Held by dad Alev Aydin, little Ender smiles sweetly while wearing a blue cap and a red, blue and yellow onesie.

“The best birthday gift there is,” Halsey captioned the post.

Last month, Halsey released their album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. They teased on Twitter last week that there’s more to come, writing, “There’s a lot of fun stuff on its way.”

On October 9, Halsey is set to perform on Saturday Night Live for the fifth time.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.