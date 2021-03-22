Halsey clarifies pronoun preference after changing them on social media

Noam Galai/Getty Images for BudX

Turns out you can refer to Halsey in several ways.

The pregnant singer recently changed her preferred pronouns on her Twitter and Instagram accounts to “she/they.” But on her Instagram Story, she’s now clarified her preference.

“For those asking RE: my updated IG bio, I am happy with either pronouns :),” Halsey wrote. “The inclusion of ‘they,’ in addition to ‘she,’ feels most authentic to me.”

“If you know me at all you know what it means to me to express this outwardly,” the singer added. “Thanks for being the best.”

Halsey, who’s bisexual, is currently expecting her first child with her boyfriend Alev Aydin.

By Andrea Dresdale

