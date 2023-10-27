Halsey makes relationship with Avan Jogia Instagram official

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Halsey has given her new relationship the hard launch.

The singer has gone Instagram official with her rumored partner, Avan Jogia. The couple attended LA Fashion Week together, where they posed for photos in monochromatic black outfits.

Halsey included a few of these photos in an Instagram carousel posted on Thursday, October 27.

This public debut comes after the pair was pictured holding hands in Hollywood, California, in September. The duo was also spotted together on a beach in Barcelona, Spain, in June.

Halsey announced her split from ex-boyfriend Alev Aydin in April. They share a son, Ender, whom they welcomed in July 2021.

