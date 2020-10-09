Halsey named one of 'TIME' magazine's Next Generation Leaders

Daria Kobayashi Ritch for TIME

Halsey covers the latest issue of TIME as one of the magazine’s Next Generation Leaders.

Within the article, the 26-year-old singer opens up about being an advocate and activist for the Black Lives Matter movement, mental illness, reproductive health and more.

She says being sidelined by the COVID-19 shutdown has pushed her to get more involved in different causes. “You vote for humanity, or you don’t,” she tells the mag. “You vote for a racist or you don’t. That’s the black and white of it to me.”

Halsey also admits she’s still learning, and no activist gets it right all the time.

“I think that being a person in the media you can put a tremendous amount of pressure on yourself to be perfect and nobody really is, you know?” she says in an accompanying video. “The best we can do is kind of just learn and let our fans educate us and let young people educate us, because mine have. They’ve made me a better person.”

Halsey posted the TIME cover on social media, writing, “Supremely honored to appear on the cover of @time. And eternally grateful to bear witness to an incredible generation that amazes me every single day with their unbridled passion for making this world a better place.”

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.